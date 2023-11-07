Arnhold LLC Raises Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 175,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

