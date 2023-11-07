Arnhold LLC Reduces Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,494 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ADT worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ADT by 88.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ADT news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 194,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,874. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

