Arnhold LLC Sells 134,567 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,567 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 13.02% of Katapult worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KPLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPLT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $33.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 495.39% and a negative net margin of 18.19%.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

(Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.