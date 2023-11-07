Arnhold LLC Sells 26,817 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,817 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up about 2.9% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SLM worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

