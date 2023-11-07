Arnhold LLC Sells 880 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,444. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.