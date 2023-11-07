Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1,044.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

