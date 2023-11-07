Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASXC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.