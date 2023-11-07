Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ASXC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
