Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Shares of AZPN opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.66. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $251.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

