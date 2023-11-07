Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Raises Dividend to GBX 45.80 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,252 ($27.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,354.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,454.50 ($17.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,276 ($28.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,016.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,979.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.15) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,079.17 ($25.67).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

