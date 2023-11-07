ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.1 %

AACG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.