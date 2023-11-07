ATB Capital Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$105.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$41.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.88. The firm has a market cap of C$99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total transaction of C$186,942.03. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

