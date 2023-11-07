Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Athira Pharma

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.