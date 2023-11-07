Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Atreca to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

In other Atreca news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $109,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BCEL. Wedbush lowered Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

