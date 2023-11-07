AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 3,068,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,020,621. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

