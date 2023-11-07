aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

