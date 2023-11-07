aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on aTyr Pharma
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.