Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 66,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.05. 173,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

