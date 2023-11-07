AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AN traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,952. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.