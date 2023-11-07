AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,616.02. 8,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,536.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,522.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

