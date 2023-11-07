Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Avnet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Avnet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avnet by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Avnet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

