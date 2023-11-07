Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

