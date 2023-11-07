Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Aya Gold & Silver to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AYA opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$956.16 million, a P/E ratio of 266.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

