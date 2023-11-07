Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$956.16 million, a P/E ratio of 266.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

