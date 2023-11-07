B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 38.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.