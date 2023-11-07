Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 7.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 553,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,444. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

