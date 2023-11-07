Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Lowered by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,032 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 6.15% of Balchem worth $267,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

