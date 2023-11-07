Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.95.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE BTE opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.