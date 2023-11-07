BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
