Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $44,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 220,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,616. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.