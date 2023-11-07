Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.