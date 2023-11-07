Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 505,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.