Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

