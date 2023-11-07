Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 467,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.