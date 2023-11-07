Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

