Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 470,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,428. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

