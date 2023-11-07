Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 3,041,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,029. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

