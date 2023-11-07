Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,029,000,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTWO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. 800,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.