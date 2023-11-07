Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $243,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $140,495,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

