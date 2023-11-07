Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.99. 605,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.60. The company has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

