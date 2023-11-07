Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $645,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,796,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,658,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

