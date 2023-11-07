Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.02. 719,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.