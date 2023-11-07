Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

