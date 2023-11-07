Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,383. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

