Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $7.38 Million in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,050,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 13,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $55.65.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

