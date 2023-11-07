Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,107 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

