Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $164.91 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

