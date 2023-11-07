Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 18,405 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 150,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 88,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 3,451,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,765. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

