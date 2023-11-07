Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 210 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 773,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

