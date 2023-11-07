Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 34,662 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,286,971 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

