Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. 511,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

