Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 49,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,323,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,861. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

